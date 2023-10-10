Two girls - aged just 12 and 13 - who were missing from York have been found, police have confirmed.
North Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal to find the girls this morning (Tuesday, October 10) and have now said they have been located.
A force spokesperson said: "The two girls who went missing from York have both been found safe and well.
"Thank you to all who shared the appeal to locate them."
