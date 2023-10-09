A York-based wine merchant has won the Award for Best Specialist Retailer New Zealand Category.
The accolade from Decanter magazine reflects the Grimston Bar outlet’s extensive and diverse wines from New Zealand.
Peter, whose maternal family originally hailed from New Zealand, has always been a big supporter of wines from the country.
He said: “Our extensive range of New Zealand wines has long been a passion for us both and we remain committed to ensuring our customers enjoy a choice of both new and much loved wines from this amazing country.
“New Zealand produces some of the world’s best wines and we continue to search out new producers and new wines for our discerning customers. Decanter is very much a trusted publication for wine lovers as well as retailers so we are absolutely thrilled to receive this award.”
The Decanter Judges said of Field & Fawcett: “York merchant Field & Fawcett offers an impressive breadth of styles and price points in the New Zealand category, perhaps a result of the ‘deep connection’ this merchant has with the country given owner and director Peter Fawcett has dual citizenship.”
Earlier this year, Field & Fawcett were also named Independent Drinks Retailer of the Year at the 2023 Drinks Retailing Awards.
