A DRIVER was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in the East Riding of Yorkshire.
Humberside Police officers are appealing for information following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A165 in Beeford this morning (October 9).
A police spokesperson said: "It is reported at around 6.05am that a red Mini Cooper was travelling southbound along the A165 towards Brandesburton when it is believed to have been in collision with a white Citroen near to the junction at Dunnington Lane.
"Emergency services attended and the driver of the Mini Cooper was taken to hospital to be treated for life threatening injuries.
"The driver of the Citroen was also taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries which are not thought to be life threatening at this time."
Officers have launched an appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with enquires, to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 467 of October 9.
