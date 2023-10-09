The Molson Coors Beverage Company is spending the money at the The Tower Brewery on Station Road, which produces leading beers including Carling, Coors, Madri Excepcional and Worthington’s.

The site employs 100 staff in roles covering engineering, quality, warehousing, brewing and kegging, health and safety, support functions and site management.

News of the two year scheme of infrastructure upgrades, which will see more advanced energy-efficient technology installed, comes as the latest project at the Tower Brewery is almost complete.

MP for Selby and Ainsty, Keir Mather, recently visited the brewery to see the site’s new carbon dioxide recovery facility, which will be operational in early 2024.

Stephen Moore, Director of the Molson Coors brewery in Tadcaster said: “Carbon dioxide is released during the beer fermentation process, but instead of entering the atmosphere, we will soon be able to recover and transfer carbon dioxide within the brewery before it’s purified and compressed into a liquid for storage.

“From there it will be turned back into gas to be used in the packaging process, where it will be injected into the fermented product, giving our beer its signature fizz. This will make us more self-sufficient and play an important part in reducing our emissions.

“This is a landmark moment in our history, and as we prepare to ramp up production in the months and years ahead, it means we can keep making the nation’s favourite beer brands while reducing our impact on the environment.”

Kier Mather, MP for Selby and Ainsty, said: “Molson Coors is setting a fantastic example in Tadcaster, showing a real willingness to invest for the benefit of its colleagues, the local community and the environment.

“The new carbon dioxide recovery facility is hugely impressive, and its impact will be even more so. It’s a source of pride that such iconic brands are made right here on our doorstep, using the very latest technology as together we all work towards a net zero future.”

In 2021, Molson Coors became the first major UK brewer to switch to 100% renewable electricity. All the electricity used to produce the more than one billion pints that Molson Coors makes each year in the UK comes from 22 wind turbines at the Tween Bridge wind farm in South Yorkshire, less than 40 miles from the Tadcaster Brewery.

Molson Coors’ global sustainability commitments include reducing carbon emissions across its direct operations by 50% by 2025. Having hit this target four years ahead of schedule, the UK business is aiming to accelerate its pathway to net zero and reach net zero scope 1 and 2 emissions across all UK sites by 2035.