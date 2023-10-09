North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A171.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It happened at around 7pm yesterday (October 8) near Scaling Dam on the North York Moors.

"A grey Hyundai Kona SUV and a black Hyundai i40 collided.

"Paramedics treated both drivers at the scene. Sadly, the driver of the Kona, a man in his late 40s from the East Cleveland area, was later pronounced dead.

"The man who was driving the i40 was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

"The road was closed for a number of hours to allow emergency services to attend the incident and investigate the collision."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to it, or has dashcam footage of either, is urged to make contact with North Yorkshire Police if they have not already done so.

Email MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, quoting reference number 12230191262.