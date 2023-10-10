Residents in Lucas Avenue, Clifton, heard a crash at 7.15am and looked out to see Dean Edwards, 36, another man and a woman shouting at each other in the street, said Brooke Morrison, prosecuting.

Residents heard: “What have you done to my car?” and “I am going to get you.”

Edwards went into his mother’s home and took four knives out of her knife block in the kitchen, said the barrister.

Then, arming himself with a meat cleaver and another of the knives, he went back outside to find that the other man and the woman had left.

“The defendant continued to pace up and down the street, acting aggressively and shouting 'come on you fat ……, I am going to get you' as he waved the knives around,” said Ms Morrison. He called out a woman's name as he did so.

He was still behaving in the same way and shouting at another woman in the street when police arrived and arrested him.

Edwards, of Lucas Avenue, pleaded guilty to carrying two knives in public and affray and was jailed for six months, to be served after a sentence of seven years and seven months for a separate attempted robbery.

The incident happened on July 27, 2022, and was the latest in a long list of crimes by Edwards which included six previous offences of carrying knives or weapons in public.