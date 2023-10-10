Amy Lillian Lowis, 21, regarded the victim as a friend until she and Dean Edwards, 36, tried to terrify her into giving them money from her bank account, York Crown Court heard.

Edwards was on bail at the time for storming up and down a residential street with a meat cleaver and another knife after a traffic collision.

Lowis, of Arran Place, off Malton Road, York, and Edwards, of Lucas Avenue, Clifton, both pleaded guilty to attempted robbery shortly before they were due to stand trial.

Edwards also pleaded guilty to two charges of carrying knives in public and affray.

Judge Simon Hickey said the victim was “vulnerable” and that Lowis had known that.

Amy Lillian Lowis (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

“Edwards grabbed her in a headlock and worse, held a knife to her throat which she recognised by being her own knife from her own kitchen,” he said.

He jailed Edwards for eight years and one month and Lowis for four years and eight months.

Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, said Lowis had stayed two nights at the victim’s home despite the victim’s objections.

On April 15, Edwards arrived and both were asked to leave. They did - Edwards taking with him a knife from the victim's kitchen - but five minutes later they were back claiming Lowis had left her bag behind. The victim opened the door.

“Both defendants came inside and demanded (the victim) transfer money to them from her bank account,” said Ms Morrison.

Edwards put the knife to her throat while Lowis ransacked the kitchen drawers.

When she found the bank statement, she phoned the victim’s bank, masquerading as the victim.

When she couldn’t answer the bank’s security questions, Edwards took over the phone and slapped the victim’s face and threatened her with the knife in an attempt to get her to help them with the bank.

Dean Edwards (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

When the victim tried to cry for help, Lowis sat on top of her and gagged her with her hands.

The two persisted when another man arrived and told them to stop.

When all three had left, the victim realised her bank card and mobile phone were missing.

For Lowis, Laura Addy said: “She did consider (the victim) to be a friend.”

She had had a difficult upbringing with mental health problems and had turned to drugs. “It is a rather tragic life story and she is only 21 years old,” said Ms Addy. “In some ways, prison has been the best thing for her.”

Behind bars, Lowis could get the training and other help to get free of drugs and sort out her life.

For Edwards, Andrew Petterson said his best mitigation was his guilty plea.

The judge declined to make a restraining order protecting the victim because the police only asked the prosecution to apply for the order after the case had been called on in court and therefore the defence barristers were unable to take instructions from their clients about it.