Project D’s co-founder and marketing director Max Poynton told the Press: “We were completely blown away by the number of people who turned up for the grand opening on Friday.

“It was queueing round the block when we opened. It was a roaring success and we're so pleased that we clearly hit the right note with the York public.

"As a result, we sold way more doughnuts than we were expecting, and we were really busy for the rest of the weekend. We're so grateful to everyone who made us feel so welcome."

The Project D team gave away free doughnuts to the first 500 customers when the store in Parliament Street launched on Friday.

The shop, situated between Vision Express and HSBC, sold a further 1,200 doughnuts throughout the rest of the day.

During the course of the weekend, the bakery had to ramp-up its planned production to meet the high demand from shoppers in York.

More than a dozen doughnut varieties were available in store this weekend, with many more flavours and varieties planned for the coming weeks, including Halloween-themed doughnuts.

The store’s best seller on Friday was a doughnut called ‘GhostyMcGhostFace’, from Project D’s hugely popular Halloween range.

However, the firm’s best seller is usually ‘Homer’, a pink-topped creation inspired by cartoon character Homer Simpson.

The store will also sell hand roasted premium roasted coffee and Project D merchandise such as hoodies and T-shirts.

Head of retail Terry Campbell agreed the launch of the company’s first store had gone ‘phenomenally well.’

“It’s a great product, well-promoted, we have a really good following on social media. A lot of people have come to see our first shop, some have travelled from Whitby.”

Shoppers also saw the staff and store in bright pink, the bright pink boxes and the offer of free doughnuts. It made them queue around the block, he told the Press on the Friday opening day.

Project D began in 2018 to create the world’s ‘best doughnut’ and as well as online, is also sold at many events.

A 11,000 sq ft bakery near Derby can make 17 million a year.

Tasting a few were 20-year-olds Abbi Freeman and Helena Upham.

Abbi said: “They are really nice, crumbly, filled well with a good choice of flavours.”

Project D plans to open at least three more stores over the next six months, one of which will be at Meadowhall Shopping Centre, in Sheffield. Further new branches are due to follow next year.

Project D can be found at www.projectdoughnut.co.uk