ONE lane of a major road in the York area is blocked following a crash.
North Yorkshire Police officers said one of the eastbound lanes of the A64 at Grimston Bar is blocked due to a two-vehicle collision.
It has been reported that there is heavy traffic in the area.
"Please be aware and find alternative routes if possible," a police spokesperson said.
