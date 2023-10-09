Earlier today (October 9), North Yorkshire Police officers said one of the eastbound lanes of the A64 at Grimston Bar was blocked due to a two-vehicle collision.

It was reported that there was heavy traffic in the area after the incident.

But police officers have confirmed that the lane on the A64 has now reopened.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The eastbound carriage way on the A64 is now open and traffic is moving following the two-vehicle collision earlier this afternoon."