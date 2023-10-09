A LANE of a major road in the York area has reopened after it was blocked following a crash.
Earlier today (October 9), North Yorkshire Police officers said one of the eastbound lanes of the A64 at Grimston Bar was blocked due to a two-vehicle collision.
It was reported that there was heavy traffic in the area after the incident.
But police officers have confirmed that the lane on the A64 has now reopened.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "The eastbound carriage way on the A64 is now open and traffic is moving following the two-vehicle collision earlier this afternoon."
