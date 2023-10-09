A CRASH on a major road has caused five-mile tail backs of traffic with delays up to an hour.
Two of three lanes on the A1 southbound between junction 46 at Wetherby and junction 45 at Boston Spa were closed due to an overturned vehicle.
National Highways Yorkshire said that although the lanes have reopened, there is still five miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 60 minutes above usual journey times.
All lanes have now reopened on the #A1M southbound between J46 (#Wetherby) and J45 (#BostonSpa) following the earlier incident.— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) October 9, 2023
There is still approx. 5 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 60 minutes above usual journey times. pic.twitter.com/D7oGWrqHwD
