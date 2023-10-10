While this may be seen as an even greater burden during a ten-minute consultation, it may be a reflection of the level of the problem that faces us.

Screening questions will ask about whether the person gambles or not. If the answer is yes, further enquiry seeks to assess levels of gambling and its effect on the person and their loved ones.

Though a scoring system advises that a figure of eight is a red flag, it may be simpler to cut through the mustard.

Once a rapport has been established between patient and doctor, the question to ask may be as basic as 'how much of a problem has gambling become for you?'

With the advent of online casinos and virtual gambling, coupled with ease of access to devices and the internet, gambling has become such a problem that even children aged 7-8 have become hooked.

Gambling is described as a hidden illness. It has all the hallmarks of any addiction, including the habit taking over your life to the point where other activities and relationships suffer.

Unlike alcohol, tobacco or illicit substances, there are not any unpleasant withdrawal symptoms. This may be why it has been marginalised. Yet it is difficult to argue that it does not have any long-term health consequences. Though a third of gamblers will recover from their addiction, two thirds will not. A quarter of those trapped in the vicious cycle of gambling have considered suicide.

It is often thought that any addiction is due to a lack of self-control, or a weakness of character. However, this is far from the truth. Gambling addiction can and will affect those from all walks of life.

What may be of more interest is that it can be part of other mental health illnesses, including anxiety, depression, ADHD and bipolar affective disorder. The latter two are often undiagnosed at the time gambling addiction is identified.

Neurological conditions, for example after a brain injury, may make you more high risk for gambling addiction. Similarly, drugs used to treat Parkinson’s Disease have been suggested as a possible trigger.

Those involved in gambling and the sports industry are more likely to become addicted. So too are veterans, who unfortunately are more likely to suffer several addictive behaviours and mental health issues compared to those who have never been in the armed forces.

Around three hundred thousand people in the UK have identified as problem gamblers.

Since 2019, under the NHS, twelve new gambling addiction centres have opened. A further three will commence treating patients in the coming months.

Identifying addiction, especially gambling addition, may be difficult, particularly for the individual themselves. The hallmarks of a compulsion to gamble include where it preoccupies your thoughts to the exclusion of other important considerations.

The sufferer will spend more and more time in gambling, such that other aspects of their life become less of a priority than they should. This includes their profession, and relationships outside of work. Gambling addiction is a cause of job loss and marital breakdown.

Maybe one of the biggest concerns is the mistaken belief that you will be able to recoup your money, or even hit the jackpot. Apart from in the case of professional gamblers, it is safe to say that the house always wins.

When gambling, you are essentially paying for a form of entertainment, and you should be prepared and able to lose any money you put down.

If any of this sounds familiar - either to yourself, or you recognise the problem in a loved one - the first thing to do is to address the problem. If it is a spouse, it needs to be discussed in a gentle, non-confrontational manner. Ultimatums should not be made, nor should the person be excluded from family activities as a form of punishment.

In addition to the NHS services and your GP, there are many well established UK charities.

These include GamCare (www.gamcare.org.uk), BeGambleAware (www.begambleaware.org), and Betknowmore UK (www.betknowmoreuk.org).

Dedicated helplines are available every day of the year, twenty-four hours a day. As with any addiction, it can be difficult to make the first step, but no one should suffer in silence.

Dr. Zak Uddin is a General Practitioner