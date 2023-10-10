City of York Athletic Club had a good day at the National Road Relays, held at Sutton Park in Birmingham on Saturday (October 7), as the senior men's team came 24th and the two under 17 teams came 26th and 47th.

Team member Angus McMillan had another good run on the opening 5.85k leg as he came in second in a time of 17.12, a time that ended up being the ninth fastest of the day. Tommy Shaw continued his improvement on the second leg as he ran 17.53.

A group of runners from City of York Athletic Club (Image: Supplied)

"As well as this, James Tucker finished in 18.29, Adam Bateman in 19.33, Mark Bolland-Cage in 19.35 and Tim Stratton 18.47 closed out the team performance, which was a club record," a spokesperson said.

The under 17 men's A-team of Isaac Stabler, Will Hardy and Cole McAndrew finished 26th in the competitive race. The B-team of Sam Dickinson, Isaac Bastow and Miles Watson came in 47th.

The cross-country season also started on Sunday (October 8) at a familiar venue of Nunroyd Park in Guiseley, in mild October weather.

Runners from the athletic club take part in an event over the weekend (Image: Supplied)

Ollie Wright won the under 13 boys race by just two seconds beating Leeds City’s George Hackney, with James Bastow finishing seventh in the same race.

In the under 13 girl’s race Imogen Brown and Hannah Lovett came fifth and sixth respectively. There was also a good turnout of seven runners from the club in the under 15 girl’s race as Kate Setchell, Isobel Madden and Lucy Davey led the club to a win in the team race.

In the under 17 ladies' race, Lottie Langan was a dominant winner of the race by around 50 metres, beating Harrogate’s Niamh Robinson. Sophie Robertson-Dover claimed her best ever finish of third in the League - and the club won the team race.

The cross-country season started over the weekend (Image: Supplied)

The under 17 men’s team mamaged to complete a team having fielded two sides the day before in the National Road Relays. Charlie Fielding in sixth place led to the team home in second place.

In the senior races Mark Bolland-Cage finished ninth as he led what was the club’s second string team round as they finished seventh place in the team event.

In the senior women’s race, Karen Wood was second and Therese Jansson claimed third spot.