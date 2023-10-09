This works OK in a business, office or for family chats, but I don’t think it’s the correct approach with doctors and consultations.

That’s particularly the case with elderly patients or people with little or no online aptitude.

Two of my neighbours have restricted hearing and consequently problems with telephone conversations.

One recently received a letter from a consultant stating he would phone for a conversation regarding his recent operation.

It’s just not good enough.

Surely people with hearing difficulties or lack of internet knowledge should be offered a face to face appointment?

Let computer-savvy individuals use the online path and allow the old and computer illiterate the dignity of a face to face meeting.

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York