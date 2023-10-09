York Against Cancer will be opening the brand-new store on Monks Cross Shopping Park, York, at 8am next Wednesday.

The launch of the new store will employ 50 staff.

The discount retailer has taken possession of a previous Poundworld, Hobbycraft, Morrisons and a vacant unit which provides a combined space of 23,934sqft.

The premises are currently undergoing a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme before officially opening its doors at 8am on Wednesday October 18.

The store promises its own 6,889sqft. ft garden centre, selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries including a range of food, drink and pet food.

Store bosses also promise ‘a fantastic selection’ of health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.

B&M says staff at the store were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community.

They chose the team from York Against Cancer to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

York Against Cancer are a small. Independent, local charity who over the last three decades have raised more than £20 million to make a difference to the lives of local people affected by cancer.

They provide practical help and support for patients and their families living with cancer in York, North and East Yorkshire.

This includes providing a minibus to St James Hospital, respite breaks, The Levenson support Centre which provides complimentary therapy sessions, a mobile chemotherapy unit, exercise classes and support groups.

They also fund vital research and education to prevent and cure cancer in the future. The store manager from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

The store manager also commented: “York Against Cancer really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

The discount retailer already has outlets in Clifton Moor and Foss Islands retail parks.

Recently, B&M bought 51 of Wilko stores following the well-known retailer going into administration. But they did not include the outlets Wilko had in Clifton Moor and Selby.

These Wilkos closed on Thursday October 5 and Sunday October 8 respectively.