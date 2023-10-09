I checked with the timetable on the post and saw that the new times came into effect from that day.

I had a further 11 minutes to wait and the bus turned up on time.

Our excellent Lib Dem councillor, Anne Hook, published a sheet showing the new and now-confusing previous times.

Whilst on the subject, a few weeks ago, I was waiting in Piccadilly for a No 10 that disappeared from the screen and was replaced by a later timed one.

It was a cold, wet day and a youngish guy at the stop, dressed in a floral shirt with no jacket, was obviously in distress at the wait.

This No 10 was late and it took me exactly two hours from arriving at the stop in Piccadilly to getting off.

Not good enough, First!

Mike Harrison, Millfield Lane, Nether Poppleton