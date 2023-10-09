The man accused of setting a North Yorkshire surgery on fire and attacking a member of its staff has made his first appearance before York Crown Court.
John Leadbitter, 62, was not asked to enter a plea to the charges he faces.
He is alleged to have caused arson with intent to endanger life, carrying a knife in public, unlawful violence and causing actual bodily harm.
All the offences are alleged to have occurred on August 29.
The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, set a trial date of January 30 at York Crown Court.
Leadbitter, of no fixed address, appeared via video link from the prison where he is being held on remand for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
During the brief hearing, he spoke only to answer his name.
After hearing from lawyers for both the prosecution and defence, the judge adjourned the hearing until November 21.
He remanded Leadbitter in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article