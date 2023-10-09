John Leadbitter, 62, was not asked to enter a plea to the charges he faces.

He is alleged to have caused arson with intent to endanger life, carrying a knife in public, unlawful violence and causing actual bodily harm.

All the offences are alleged to have occurred on August 29.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, set a trial date of January 30 at York Crown Court.

Leadbitter, of no fixed address, appeared via video link from the prison where he is being held on remand for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

During the brief hearing, he spoke only to answer his name.

After hearing from lawyers for both the prosecution and defence, the judge adjourned the hearing until November 21.

He remanded Leadbitter in custody.