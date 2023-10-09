Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival in Harrogate has announced a series of daytime events for children, alongside a range of free events to promote reading including a family-friendly book trail.

The Raworths Children’s Festival lineup includes picture book and poetry events with children’s laureate Joseph Coelho, an interactive session with family favourite Rob Biddulph and an event called ‘Art Is Everywhere’ with artist and broadcaster Joe Haddow, who encourages children to think differently about art.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals’ chief executive, said: "The next generation of budding artists and authors is sure to be inspired and entertained by the Children’s Festival events - and with a host of ways to celebrate beyond the stage, we hope the whole town will get involved in celebrating great literature."

A free Matilda-themed book trail launches in The Pinewoods on Friday (October 13) and will remain in place until the end of November.

Other free events include the Raworths Run, in partnership with The Early Bird Running Crew, which highlights the physical and mental health benefits of running and reading and offers participants completing the run the opportunity to receive a free book.

The festival has also teamed up with local pubs, cafes and delis to produce the Raworths PubLit Trail, with participants making their way across town and collecting a free book from local businesses.

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival will take place at the Crown Hotel in the town from Thursday October 19 to Sunday October 22.