Northern says groups of 10 people or more are eligible for 75 per cent off the cost of their travel for bookings made before Monday, November 6 and for travel between then and Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Northern has asked these groups to think of other customers, moderate their alcohol intake on-board and show respect to train crew and station staff.

The train operator's network covers North Yorkshire towns, cities, seaside resorts and rural locations popular for pre-wedding and civil ceremony celebrations - including York.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Our network connects people to the best nightlife, attractions, activities and landscapes the North of England has to offer - and with our ‘groups winter sale’ there’s never been a better time to book.

“We do, however, have a responsibility to all our customers to ensure large groups show respect to other passengers, our trains and colleagues.”

Sports teams, walking parties and other social groups are also eligible for the discount, with Northern encouraging anyone travelling with friends, family or colleagues in large groups to plan ahead and make use of the discount.

Youth groups, who already benefit from reduced-price child fares, are also being offered an additional 50 per cent-off for groups of 10 or more as part of the ‘group travel sale’.

Mr Powles added: “We want everyone to make the train their number one choice for group travel and hope that our ‘groups winter sale’ will help convert groups like these from road to rail.”

Tickets must be bought in advance of travel and more information can be found here.