According to Transport Secretary Mark Harper they have already been paid compensation, ultimately by us of course, and there’ll be no more post-cancellation.

I wonder if that compensation factored in an allowance for such elements as depression, stress, disillusionment, anger and effects on mental health?

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York

Railways going nowhere

I think it was Karl Marx who said ‘History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce’.

If you have a stroll around the National Railway Museum, there are two locomotives that bring into sharp focus the continuing failures of our railways to progress with time.

Evening Star is the last steam locomotive manufactured for mainline scheduled use by British Railways.

Fairly near to it is the first Bullet Train - built in Japan in the same year.

Let’s hope the cancelling of HS2 isn’t history repeating itself.

Richard D Bowen, Farrar Street, York