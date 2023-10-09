St Lawrence Parish Church, which recently hosted the York CAMRA beer festival, is seeking new members for its junior and adult choirs.

The adult choir sings Evensong and other services during university term-time, and has been an invaluable part of St Lawrence for seven years.

Former members of the choir have gone on to be choral scholars at cathedrals across England, including the Minster, Canterbury Cathedral, Winchester Cathedral, and members of the prestigious Genesis Sixteen programme. Others are full-time freelance professional singers.

Jonty Ward, director of music, said: "We aim to sing at a cathedral standard but with the warmth and hospitality of a parish.

"In addition to our regular services, we have paid opportunities as well as social events. We are particularly proud of the adult choir's important work with our junior choir, helping to support the next generation of singers."

The junior choir was established in partnership between St Lawrence Church and St George's Primary School in 2021 and this year, with the help of York Music Hub and the Ouseley Trust, is expanding to invite children aged 7-13 from across York to audition to join.

It is free to attend, and will meet weekly during term time on Mondays, 5.15pm to 6.30pm. The choir will sing at a number of services and events this year, learning a mixture of sacred and secular music.

Jonty Ward said: "We are very grateful for the support of the York Music Hub and Ouseley Trust, helping us provide more opportunities for children across York to learn and enjoy choral singing.

"It has been a joy to work with the junior choir and see them grow in ability and confidence, supported and inspired by the experience of our adult choir, enabling them to perform at their best and develop skills that will stay with them for life."

Enquiries about auditions can be made to music@stlawrenceparishchurch.org.uk