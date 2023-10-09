Colleagues from Tower Vets are gearing up to run and roll their way through mud and water alongside their four-legged friends at the Muddy Dog Challenge in Leeds, all to raise funds for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Lucy Wood, Jane Ireland, Aimee Waterfield, Mia Hall, Poppy Noble and Becky Gregory will be joined on the day by their canine companions.

Lucy said the group was hoping to raise £600 for Battersea which rescues and cares for abandoned, neglected and stray dogs and cats until new homes are found.

Lucy Wood with Dalmatian, Jewel (Image: Supplied)

Lucy said: “As a team we see rescue dogs all the time at the practice. Many of us have worked and volunteered at rescue centres and rehomed numerous dogs ourselves.

“These dogs often need and deserve extra special care after everything they've been through. We always want to do everything we can to help dogs who've had a tough start in life to get back on track."

To support the team, visit the Just Giving page.