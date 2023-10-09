This is yet another indicator, the housebuilder says, that the East Riding of Yorkshire is the place buyers in the region want to call home.

Bellway, which is also building in South Cave, Beverley, Brough, Kirk Ella, Anlaby and Driffield, and is about to launch a new development in Snaith, says demand for its new build homes in the area is at an all-time high.

Paula Murdoch, Bellway’s sales manager, said: “The East Riding has exceptional appeal –from its fabulous towns and villages to its wonderful coastline, its thriving major cities to a transport infrastructure that is as good as any in the UK. Add in the extremely competitive house prices and you really do have all the ingredients for the perfect place to call home.”

Ambler’s Grange in Pocklington has been one of Bellway’s most popular developments in the region since its launch in 2020. Built on the town’s Yapham Road, the development comprises 182 two, three, four and five bedrooms homes – only one of which now remains.

The final home, a detached Watchmaker is available for £514,995. It has five double bedrooms – two with en suite shower rooms- and is due for completion in January.

To find out more about Ambler’s Grange and Bellway’s other East Riding developments visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/buying-with-bellway/new-homes-in-east-riding or call 01759 401 552.