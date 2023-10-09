Rough Mix, formed around 1984, has announced a show at The Fulford Arms on Saturday November 25, with support from The Pop-Up Monsters.

The group was originally created by Lowfield School friends Al Goodwin on guitar and vocals, Mark ‘Olly’ Holman on bass and Tony Myers on drums. The trio first met at the school in 1974.

The band expanded its line-up with the addition of Dave Freeney also on guitar and Andy Reed also on guitar and vocals and began gigging on the York music scene. The band was part of the city’s thriving music scene at the time.

Their friendship has endured and the five friends have decided to play together for the first time in 20 years to celebrate their 60th birthdays.

With diverse musical influences ranging from The Who, Rolling Stones, The Jam, Tom Petty and jazz and blues, Rough Mix made a name for themselves as a "live band that liked to party".

Andy Reed passed away 20 years ago, but his influence on the band, particularly his songwriting, helped set Rough Mix apart and the band said he is still sorely missed.

Rough Mix were formed in York in 1984 (Image: Supplied)

At the invitation of drummer Tony, the band reconvened in France, where he now lives, for a week-long residency with Footsbarn Theatre, culminating in a special concert in the theatre’s big top tent to an audience of friends and family.

Tony said: "Although we have all remained firm friends throughout the years, this summer was the first time we had played as a band since 2003.

"It was great to play the songs and relive the memories. We decided that after all the hard work of rehearsals, it would be remiss not to play in York maybe for one last time."

As well as the original five-piece line-up, Rough Mix have invited their very good friend Ian Gill to join them on guitar and vocals. Ian is a stalwart of the York music scene, having played in bands including The Muleskinners, This Happy Breed, and The Surf Sluts.

The Rough Mix dream may have ended in 1989, but the band have remained close friends for all these years.

Tony added: “We never made it as a band, but more importantly, we have remained friends.

“It was over music that we first bonded all those years ago at school, which set us apart from the other kids and even though we have had our own lives to live since the band, we have always kept in touch.”