The 1,530sq ft, two-storey building in Easingwold town centre, which was originally built as a house but has since been occupied by HSBC bank, the local newspaper, and most recently by a Costa Coffee.

It was acquired by Northminster Holdings earlier this year who have undertook at £50,000 three-month refurbishment of the premises in Market Place.

Northminster, who recently completed a new purpose-built distribution depot in York for national parcel career, DPD, enlisted Harrogate-based SDL Construction Management for the Easingwold work.

The contractor re-roofed and replacing rotted roof timbers, repairing cracked masonry, installing insulation and steel beams to bolster unsupported brickwork.

SDL also carried out fire separation works to comply with building regulations; repaired rotted external windows and shop facia timbers and redecorated.

The exact date the property was built is unknown but a local entrepreneur, George Smith, lived there in 1870. He and his brother had owned what was then the local newspaper, the Easingwold Times, which they wound up in 1867 to concentrate on printing with their business, L & G H Smith Printers.

George Smith transferred the local Post Office to the Market Place property in 1870. He also sold wine, spirits and pianos and established a print works in the cottages behind.

In 1892 his son, Reginald Ernest Smith, published the first Easingwold Advertiser and Weekly News, which his own son, George Smith, took over in the 1920s. The business is still owned and run by the Smith family a century later.

Following refurbishment, the building features 1,034sq ft ground floor retail space, 116 sq ft preparation or storage area plus male, female and disabled WCs. On the first floor is a 380 sq ft store and office.

Northminster Holdings managing director, George Burgess, said: “Due to its interesting business history, we have renamed the property The Trading House. We are pleased to be playing a role in preserving this part of Easingwold’s heritage, extending its life and seeking a new business occupier.

“We believe it will appeal to a range of different businesses including restaurants, particularly some form of café, pizzeria or other specialist food or drink retailer; offices or retail. It is rare that a property of this nature comes available with frontage onto the Market Square where there is free car parking.

“Easingwold is a good commercial proposition as it has a thriving, fast-expanding community with several new housing developments. More than 1,500 people have moved to the town since 2000.”

The Trading House is being marketed by York agents, Barry Crux & Co chartered surveyor, Rosie Crux, says: “The Trading House provides a great opportunity to establish, or expand, a business in this thriving market town.

“The building has a wide, prominent frontage onto Market Place and would suit a variety of businesses due to its adaptable space, making it ideal for either retail sales, hospitality, such as a bistro or tea house, while it would also be ideal for offices.”