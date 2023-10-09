EMERGENCY services were called to a vehicle fire on a major road in North Yorkshire earlier today.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were on the scene on the A1 at junction 49 near the slip road with the A168, along with fire crews and the highways team.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8am today.
In an update, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The fire is now out and occupants uninjured.
"All lanes have reopened and the highways team remain on scene while the vehicle is recovered."
