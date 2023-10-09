A serious crash closed a road in North Yorkshire.
Shortly after 10pm on Sunday (October 8), North Yorkshire Police warned that the A171 at Scaling Dam was closed as officers attended the scene.
A police spokesperson said: "We're currently dealing with a serious incident on the A171 at Scaling Dam.
"The road is closed in both directions to allow emergency services to deal with a serious collision.
"It is likely to remain closed for a number of hours and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, or find alternative routes."
More to follow.
