North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says a fire crew was called to the scene in Doncaster Road, Selby, at 2.41pm where the cars, a Toyota and a Peugeot, had collided.

Two adults were inside the Toyota and one adult and three children were inside the Peugeot.

A service spokesperson said everyone was out of the vehicles when the crew arrived and they were checked on the scene by paramedics.

The spokesperson said the crew made the scene safe.