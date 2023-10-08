Police officers rescued a goat that was found running free in the streets of York.
North Yorkshire Police says its Local Neighbourhood Officers received reports about the goat – which they named Gary – and managed to find the animal and take him to a police station.
A force spokesperson said: “Gary has now been safely transported to a local farm where he is safe and well, so if you or someone you know is missing a goat give us a call and help us get Gary the goat back to their rightful herd.
“Please call on 101 and reference :12230190934.”
