City of York Council says Burton Stone Lane in Clifton will close from its junction with Clifton to 52 metres north-east of that point for five days.

The work is set to start at 8am tomorrow and end at 4pm on Friday, October 13.

Read next:

The council says the closure has been implemented for gas mains work to be carried out.

An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period via Crichton Avenue, Burdyke Avenue, Water Lane and Clifton.

It follows previous closures over the summer on the same road between Clifton (the A19) and Burton Croft and gas mains and resurfacing work carried out in January and February.