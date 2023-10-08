Members of Extinction Rebellion (XR) staged a demonstration outside Barclays in Parliament Street criticising the bank for financing the Rosebank oil and gas field in the North Sea.

At 1.30pm they were covered in the black liquid while sitting underneath the Barclays sign.

Crowds gathered around the protest, which lasted around one hour.

Activists being covered with artificial oil outside Barclays bank in Parliament Street (Image: Dylan Connell)

Activists were joined by silent performance artists from the Red Rebel Brigade.

XR York member Adam Myers said the demonstration joined similar action this weekend across the country.

XR York member Adam Myers speaking at the protest (Image: Dylan Connell)

He said Barclays has “decided to make money by the exploitation of the planet” and urged the bank to disinvest in Rosebank.

Barclays says addressing climate change is an “urgent and complex” challenge and that the bank aims to become net zero by 2050.

The demonstration outside Barclays bank in Parliament Street (Image: Dylan Connell)

A spokesperson for the bank said: “We are using our entire franchise to support new green technologies and infrastructure projects that will build up low-carbon capacity and capability, having provided £99 billion of green finance since 2018.

“We believe that Barclays can make the greatest difference as a bank by working with customers and clients as they transition to a low-carbon business model, focussing on facilitating the finance needed to change business practices and scale new green technologies.

The Red Rebel Brigade at the protest (Image: Dylan Connell)

“This includes many oil and gas companies that are critical to the transition and have committed significant resources and expertise to renewable energy.

“Where companies are unwilling to reduce their emissions consistent with internationally accepted pathways, they may find it difficult to access financing, including from Barclays.”

A protester covered in the black liquid during the demonstration (Image: Dylan Connell)

Mr Myers also criticised the UK Government and urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to rethink policies to focus on the planet.

In an interview with STV News, the Prime Minister stood by the decision to give the go-ahead for drilling at the Rosebank oil field around 80 miles north west of Shetland and said it will create jobs.

A crowd gathered to watch the demonstration (Image: Dylan Connell)

It is thought to contain up to 300 million barrels of oil, but critics – including Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf – said the development will damage net zero ambitions.

Mr Myers said creating jobs was “just a distraction” and that the Government should focus support on new renewable energy projects instead of fossil fuels.

“Rosebank will bring a load of jobs – but if it’s about jobs you would create far more jobs that are far more useful if you invested money in insulating the houses of the poorest people in this country,” he said.

“It’s not about jobs, that’s just a distraction, that’s just an excuse.

“If it was really about jobs (the government) would fund the renewables – you would get more jobs and it would do more good.”