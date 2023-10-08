Crowds were out in York today (Sunday, October 8) as the full might of law paraded through the streets.
Judges, barristers and senior solicitors from across the north east attended the annual Legal Service at York Minster this morning.
They were joined by other senior figures across York and North Yorkshire including the Lord Mayor of York, Reverend Councillor Chris Cullwick; the Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner; and North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Lisa Winward.
Mounted police horses and the York Guard led the procession from the Assembly Rooms at 10.45am and along Duncombe Place to the Minster.
The annual event is organised by the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, Clare Granger, and marks the official beginning of the legal year for judges and lawyers of the north eastern circuit.
Earlier this year Clare Granger became the first High Sheriff of North Yorkshire to be appointed by King Charles.
