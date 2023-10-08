The tribute took place for Leah Bedford, 16, in a field next to Westfield School in Acomb yesterday evening (Saturday, October 8).

Leah’s auntie Mandy Shepherdson said: “Words cannot express how overwhelmed we were with the turnout.

Balloons released in memory of Leah Bedford (Image: Mandy Shepherdson)

“We would like to thank everybody so much for coming.

“It really touched us all to see how much Leah was loved.

The family gave thanks to everyone that has supported them following Leah's deah (Image: Mandy Shepherdson)

“On behalf of Leah’s dad Paul and all Leah’s family we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support you have given us - it means so much.”

Leah’s body was found in the River Ouse near Terry Avenue on Thursday, September 28.

An inquest is due to take place to establish how Leah died.

Tributes to Lead were written on the balloon (Image: Mandy Shepherdson)

The family are yet to release Leah's funeral details.

Leah leaves behind her dad, Paul Bedford; sister, Leonie Stevenson; and brother, Leon Scaife.

Jane has started a Change.org petition to install CCTV cameras along riverbanks after Leah’s death. The petition is named ‘Make it law to install CCTV all the way down the river banks’ and can be found on the Change.org website here.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by John Main who is raising money towards Leah’s funeral by running the Yorkshire 10 Mile Race. The fund is named ‘Leah Bedford’ and can be found at: www.gofundme.com/f/leah-bedford