Emergency services were on the scene today (Sunday, October 8) after a home in North Yorkshire flooded.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says a fire crew was called to the property in Victoria Road, Scarborough, at 4.19am.
They said the flood meant there was a risk to electrics.
The fire crew isolated water and removed the blockage causing the flood.
