A nine-year-old girl who was stuck inside her bedroom in a North Yorkshire town was rescued by firefighters.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says crews were called to the scene off Skipton Road in Harrogate today (Sunday, October 8) at 12.20am.

They said the child had become locked in the room due to the door mechanism failing.

A service spokesperson said: “One of our Harrogate crews attended and using crew power and small tools were able to gain entry to the bedroom and release the girl into the safe hands of family.”