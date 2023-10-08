A nine-year-old girl who was stuck inside her bedroom in a North Yorkshire town was rescued by firefighters.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says crews were called to the scene off Skipton Road in Harrogate today (Sunday, October 8) at 12.20am.
They said the child had become locked in the room due to the door mechanism failing.
A service spokesperson said: “One of our Harrogate crews attended and using crew power and small tools were able to gain entry to the bedroom and release the girl into the safe hands of family.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article