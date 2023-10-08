Emergency services were called to a fire in the garden of a home in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services says a fire crew was called to the scene in Burton Stone Lane shortly after 11pm yesterday (Saturday, October 7).
A service spokesperson said the fire was a controlled burn close to out buildings.
They said: “Acomb crew spoke with the responsible person on site who was remaining with the fire and provided advice regarding fire safety and materials that can be burnt.
“No further action was taken.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article