Firefighters were called to a fire inside a tree in North Yorkshire today (Saturday, October 7).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says crews attended the scene in Eastfield, near Scarborough, at 1.30pm.
A service spokesperson said: “Scarborough crews attended a deep-seated fire in a large tree.
“Crews used a hose reel and lances to extinguish the fire.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article