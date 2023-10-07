An uninsured car has been seized by police in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police says officers noticed the driver of the vehicle, an Audi TT, acting suspiciously in Cayton, near Scarborough, last night (Friday, October 6).
After carrying out checks they found that the driver’s driving license was revoked and there was no insurance policy on the vehicle.
A force spokesperson said: “Due to the driver not having the correct documents, the vehicle was seized and will not be released until the correct documents are produced at a police station.
“The driver was reported for the motoring offences."
