Hunmanby and Staxton, near Filey, now have access to faster broadband rolled out by Quickline Communications.

Quickline says a total of almost 2,500 households across the villages can now be connected to its full fibre broadband.

Julian Chalk, head of network enablement and engagement at Quickline, said: “We’re delighted to continue our rollout of game-changing full fibre broadband to rural communities in North Yorkshire.

“Residents and businesses in the villages of Hunmanby and Staxton can now enjoy the digital experience they deserve with Quickline.

“These communities have been forced to endure slow, unreliable broadband for too long – but not anymore.”

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: “Communities across the whole of North Yorkshire are benefiting from the work that is underway to improve broadband connections.

“We remain firmly committed to ensuring that wherever people live or work in the county, they have the internet connectivity that they need.

“The rollout of the programme to Hunmanby and Staxton is the latest clear example of that commitment, connecting homes and businesses with broadband that is vital for life in the 21st century.”