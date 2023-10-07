Haxby and Wiggington Probus meets on the first Tuesday of the month at Haxby Methodist Church from 10am to 12pm for coffee and a chat.

Since 2003 it has been a mixed club for retired or semi-retired people who have an interest in meeting people.

At each meeting there is a guest speaker and social events and outings are also arranged.

Previous speakers have talked about their experiences as diplomats serving abroad, working with chocolate, TV dramas and reality, books and famous authors.

Read next:

At the meeting on Tuesday, October 3, the speaker was John Clitheroe who gave a power point presentation on piracy in the Caribbean.

He covered the 200 year old period from the 1500s up to the current day.

The next meeting is on Tuesday, November 7, when the topic by Stuart Atkins is My life in Music.

A spokesperson for club said it is keen to welcome new members and visitors to “try it out”.

“Coffee and a chat make good company and you do not have to live in Haxby or Wigginton,” they said.