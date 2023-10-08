As far as I'm concerned, Autumn is the best time of year - it's a time for falling leaves, fall fashion and Gilmore Girls - what's not to love?

And I'll hold my hands up - as soon as I knew that Starbucks had brought back its iconic Pumpkin Spice latte, I was out of the door and in the coffee shop queue quicker than you can say 'How much?!'.

In any case, a steaming coffee from Starbucks has become a fall favourite of mine and it wasn't going to be easily dethroned - but it was.

I tried three products from luxury food hamper and gift retailer Cartwright & Butler's Autumn range ( it's a hard job but someone's gotta do it) and this is my verdict. ( Newsquest) (Image: Newsquest)Sometimes reporting the news is hard but some days, it's really rather delicious (today was one of those days).

As part of my review, I sampled two different types of hot chocolate and some sweet Pumpkin Spice shortbread biscuits to go with them.

First up was the Bloody Orange Hot Chocolate stirrer - a spooky sweet treat that was new to the range this year.

Its flavour is described as "tangy and devilishly creamy" and it definitely fits the description.

Once I heated my milk, I simply took the stirrer out of the wrapper and dunked it into my mug.

It took a few minutes for the chocolate to completely melt and I'd definitely recommend keeping it moving to avoid the chocolate gathering at the bottom of your mug.

The flavour wasn't as strong as I expected, it's definitely enjoyable but it's more subtle.

The stirrer is convenient and less messy than a hot chocolate powder can be (at least the way I make it!)

It also makes a sweet and tasty gift for someone or even a stocking filler going into the winter months.

The only thing is - since the chocolate is attached to the spoon, you can't adjust the intensity the way you can with the other hot chocolate mix - which brings me on to the star of the show.

Here's your sign to try Cartwright & Butler's new range. ( Newsquest) (Image: Newsquest)

Cartwright & Butler's new Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate is my new obsession (and my waistline isn't going to thank me for it!).

I typically make hot chocolate with equal parts hot water and milk (with a healthy tonne or two of chocolate mix) but for the sake of the review, I followed the packet's instructions to use entirely milk.

Although the packaging suggests three teaspoons per cup, I'd recommend using at least a couple more if you truly want that Autumnal flavour.

The hot chocolate - topped with skooshy cream for an added sense of luxury - was so indulgent, warming and the perfect treat for a cold Autumn night.

Last but not least, I tried the Pumpkin Spice shortbread rounds which accompanied the hot chocolate nicely.

The crumbly buttery biscuits smell incredible as if someone stole the entire season into a bright orange and golden box.

You really get the sweet pumpkin taste and there's a hint of cinnamon there as well.

Although I'm a Scot - and it might get me ex-communicated - I'm not the biggest shortbread fan so I wouldn't be rushing to buy these myself.

That being said - paired with a new cup of tea - I imagine that these shortbread rounds will be quite a crowdpleaser in your biscuit tin this Autumn.