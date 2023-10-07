Originally fronted by presenter Chris Tarrant, the popular British quiz show has been in our lives for decades and has now been adapted around the world.

Although the game show was briefly off our screens after Tarrant filmed his final episode in 2014, fans were delighted when it was brought back for its 20th anniversary.

In 2018, former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson fronted a special seven-episode series sparking high viewer ratings and a revived series.

Originally fronted by presenter Chris Tarrant, the popular British quiz show has been in our lives for decades and has now been adapted around the world. ( Stellify Media/ ITV) (Image: Stellify Media/ ITV)

And ever since it's been back - where it belongs - on our TV screens.

Fans of the game show will know that the game works with contestants testing their general knowledge with mind-boggling multiple-choice questions.

Players need to answer each question correctly for the chance of winning a cash prize.

If they give an incorrect answer, the contestant leaves the show with whatever cash prize is guaranteed by the last 'safety net' they passed.

The quiz is also beloved for its iconic features - including the 'lifelines' it offers players to help answer questions.

There are four key lifelines in the quiz show - they include 'Phone A Friend', 'Ask the Audience', Ask the Host and 50:50 ( which is where two answers are eliminated from the multiple choice so the players have a 50% chance of getting it right).

But you're not going to be so lucky.

We have rounded up 14 real questions from the game show so you can see how far you could really get if you were on the TV show.

From Disney to Doctor Who, you're general knowledge will be put through its paces in our fun quiz.

If you fancy your chances and are already dreaming of what you'd spend your ( hypothetical!) winnings on, take our quiz below.

Take the Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? quiz

Just like in the game show, each question is worth a certain amount of money - how much would you walk away with if you were on the telly?

With no phone a friend or 50:50, our quiz is the ultimate test of how you would do under the quiz show pressure.

How did you get on - Could you be a millionaire? Let us know in the comments