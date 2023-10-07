It's estimated that about five shooting stars will be visible in the night sky every hour by Sunday evening.

This is everything you need to know about the Draconid meteor shower, including when to see it, and how best to see it.

How does the Draconid meteor shower happen?





The annual "show" happens as the Earth passes through debris left behind by icy comet Giacobini-Zinner as it broke up when its orbit brought it closer to the Sun.

Tiny meteors made from the fragments of the comet burn up as the enter the Earth's atmosphere - streaking across the night sky as "shooting stars".

When will it take place this year?

The meteor shower takes place between October 6 and 10 but it will peak on the night of October 8 and 9.

When is the best time to watch the shower?

The best time to watch the shower will be in the evening just after nightfall, unlike most other showers that are best seen after midnight.

What do astronomers advise when watching the meteor shower?





Astronomers advise lying on your back and using your eyes - no telescopes or binoculars - to watch a shower, as you want to see as much of the sky as possible.

NASA have also recommended giving your eyes time to adjust to the dark - so going outside half an hour before the shower is due to start.

"Try to stay off of your phone too, as looking at devices with bright screens will negatively affect your night vision and hence reduce the number of meteors you see," the space agency posted in a blog.

The size of the Draconid shower is dependant on the nature of the Earth's passage through the comet's debris-filled wake.