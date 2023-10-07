North Yorkshire Police says the crash happened this morning (Saturday, October 7) at around 7.15am on the A65 near Ingleton and involved a black Ford Ranger and a white Iveco HGV.

A force spokesperson said the driver of the Ford Ranger, a man in his 30s from Settle, died in the collision. They said his family have been made aware and are being supported by officers.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, has been arrested in connection with this incident. He remains in police custody.

The A65/A687 junction remains closed while officers carry out an investigation of the scene.

“Motorists are advised to find alternative routes, as the road is expected to be closed for some time,” said the spokesperson.

Police are appealing for any motorists who were travelling along the road, who saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision or the collision itself, to contact them.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone who captured dash-cam footage of the vehicles or the incident.

Anyone who can assist the investigation should email the Major Collision Investigation: Team mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference NYP-07102023-0090.

North Yorkshire Police Sergeant Paul Cording BEM is on the scene.

He said: "Sadly the job we’re dealing with on the A65 is a confirmed fatality, my thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.

"The A65 remains closed whilst we continue with our investigations so please avoid the area. If you are a witness or have dashcam please call 101."