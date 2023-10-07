North Yorkshire Police says the bird was found “fighting for its life” at the top of Daleside Road, in Rosedale.

A force spokesperson said an X-Ray revealed that it had been shot, but said the buzzard survived the trauma and is receiving intensive veterinary care.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

PC Jez Walmsley of North Yorkshire Police’s Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside safer neighbourhood team said: "This is the third buzzard in the last four months that has been shot or died in suspicious circumstances in the Rosedale area.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information about who is persecuting these magnificent birds to come forward.

“Please email me Jeremy.Walmsley@northyorkshire.police.co.uk.”