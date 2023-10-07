The event took place from Thursday, September 28, to Monday, October 2, and brought hundreds of creatives to showcase all things fashion and celebrate emerging talent.

Venues across the city, including York Art Gallery and Jalou nightclub in Micklegate, were transformed for runway shows.

York Fashion Week (YFW) started with a ‘mannequin’ takeover, which saw models appear in shop windows including Master Debonair, in Lendal; Hobbs, in Davygate; Leia Lingerie, in Spurriergate; Jigsaw, in Stonegate; and Fenwick York, in the Coppergate Centre.

Venues including, Jalou nightclub in Micklegate, were transformed for runway shows (Image: Hannah Lunn Photography)

The opening day was dedicated to students and explored the various career paths and roles available within the world of fashion.

Aspiring designer Tendai Murairwa took to the stage to share her journey in fashion, which has taken her from working in an NHS sewing room to Emmerdale’s costume department and ITV’s This Morning catwalk.

York Fashion Week was started in 2017 (Image: Cedar Cottage Creative)

Award winning hairstylist Ross Charles hosted a live demonstration and talked guests through his experiences of building a career.

Saturday night was the Student and Graduate Runway Show at York Art Gallery.

The catwalk at the Student and Graduate Runway Show at York Art Gallery (Image: Cedar Cottage Creative)

Collections were created by York College BA (Hons) fashion design and garment technology students.

They included Hannah Miller who presented her range of multi-seasonal and transitional garments.

Katherine English’s reclaimed patchwork padded jacket with a floral influence was also modelled.

Hundreds took part in York Fashion Week (Image: Cedar Cottage Creative)

On Sunday night a range of contemporary fashion and street style garments were showcased at Jalou.

Gent London, a brand that reworks pre-loved fashion pieces, debuted its latest collection of eye-catching outerwear and handbags.

The collection was by artists including Becky Smith, Tahlia Stanton, Rich Simmons, Punkmetender, Sophie Tea and TV personality Jay Hutton.

A range of contemporary fashion and street style garments were showcased at Jalou nightclub (Image: Cedar Cottage Creative)

Marta Bujwicka-Colman from Aberdevine introduced her luxury, ethical and sustainable lingerie range which is crafted from quality recycled materials and natural dyes.

She debuted her collection on the runway as part of a collaboration with menswear brand Master Debonair, based in Lendal.

Read next:

YFW’s creative director, Nicky Hayer, said: “Every time someone comes to York Fashion Week, we want to them to see something new and experience the city in a different light.

“This season we introduced some amazing venues including York Art Gallery and Jalou York, which helped bring a level of theatre to our shows. And we welcomed some brilliant new designers from across the UK.”

Katherine English, who featured in YFW, explained how the event demonstrated that there are fashion opportunities outside of London.

“Being part of York Fashion Week was a phenomenal experience,” she said.

“There’s long been the misconception that fashion is very London centric, but YFW demonstrates that the opportunities in the north are limitless.”

York Fashion Week was founded in 2017 to celebrate grass roots and independent fashion as well as high street retail brands.

For information about next year’s event visit: www.yorkfashionweek.co.uk