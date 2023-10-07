LNER says that due to weather warnings in place for Scotland it will operate no services north of Newcastle.

A spokesperson for the York-based firm said passengers are advised “not to travel” north of Newcastle.

They said customers with tickets dated for travel between Newcastle and Scotland today will be able to make their journey on LNER services up to and including Tuesday, October 10, or they can request a refund.

Other train operators including TransPennine Express and Avanti West Coast have also issued a “do not travel” warning to passengers who had planned journeys to Scotland today.

An Amber warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office for central Scotland, with heavy and slow-moving rain to impact much of Scotland through to Sunday morning.

Today's Yellow Rain Warning across Scotland has been updated and extended further southwest ⚠️



An Amber Rain Warning also remains in force ⚠️



Stay #WeatherAware and find the latest information here 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/6JVYSnAfGT — Met Office (@metoffice) October 7, 2023

Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said as much as 150-180mm of rain is possible in some of the wettest spots.

“We’ll continue to review warnings so it’s important for everyone to stay up to date with the latest forecast for their area,” he said.

Stein Connelly from Transport Scotland said: “It’s likely the heavy rain forecast this weekend will bring disruption to the transport network in Scotland, so it’s important people plan their journeys before they set off.”

He urged motorists to ensure their routes are available and to follow the travel advice from Police Scotland and drive to the conditions.