The Environment Agency has issued the warning for the upper River Ouse and urged people to “be prepared”.

Areas affected are riverside footpaths and low-lying land in York and to the south as far as Naburn Lock, including King’s Staith, Queen’s Staith, and South Esplanade.

As of 8.57am the River Ouse level at the Viking Recorder was 2.54 metres and rising. 1.9 metres is the top of the river’s normal range.

The Environment Agency expects the river level to peak at 2.62 metres between 2.45pm and 3pm. It is then expected to fall and reach its normal level from midnight.

A spokesperson for the agency said: “Monitor local water levels and weather conditions.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

“Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”

No rain has been forecast for York today.

According to the Met Office, York can expect clouds and brief spells of sunshine from 11am to 12pm and again at 4pm.

Temperatures are forecast to sit at around 20C from 12pm to 6pm before falling to around 14C overnight.

More clouds are expected tomorrow, when temperatures are forecast to sit at around 18C.