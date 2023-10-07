Fire crews were called to the scene after two vehicles crashed in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says the crews attended the scene in Castleton, near Whitby, at 6.38pm yesterday (Friday, October 5).
A service spokesperson said the crews made the vehicles safe and helped paramedics with casualty care.
They said: “Crews from Danby and Whitby responded to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
“Danby crews arrived on scene, made the vehicle safe and assisted paramedics with casualty care.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article