Emergency services were called to the scene after a car became stuck in flood water in North Yorkshire.

The county’s fire and rescue service says fire crews were called to the scene in Carleton, near Skipton, yesterday (Friday, October 6) at 5.38pm.

A service spokesperson said witnesses reported that the driver had safely got out of the vehicle and had left the scene.  

The road was closed after the incident.

“Crews gave advice and closed the road off with tape,” said the spokesperson.